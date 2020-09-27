 Skip to main content
Couple arrested after leading police on high-speed chase, ISP says
Couple arrested after leading police on high-speed chase, ISP says

A Tennessee couple was arrested Friday evening after leading Indiana State Police (ISP) on a high-speed chase.

Around 9:45 p.m. Friday, ISP Trooper A. Hamed tried to stop a 2015 Chevrolet Impala that was driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 80/94 near Grant Street.

The driver, later identified as Deandre Dean, 26, of Nashville, Tennessee, refused to stop, police said.

Officers gave chase and the pursuit continued south on Interstate 65, where stop sticks were deployed.

After the Chevy struck the stop sticks, a front tire deflated and separated from the rim. The tire struck Hamed’s car and caused significant damage, police said.

Dean stopped the vehicle on the right shoulder of I-65 near the 242-mile marker. Three adults were in the car, all of whom were taken into custody without further incident.

Police discovered Dean had various active warrants. A female passenger, Dominique L. Stone, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee, also had active warrants, police said.

Both Dean and Stone were transported to the Lake County Jail where they were booked. The third passenger was released from the scene without charges, police said.

Dean was wanted on a nationwide warrant for a parole violation for felony robbery out of Tennessee. He is facing local charges, including a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle; a class A misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement; a class B misdemeanor for reckless driving; and a class C misdemeanor for operating a vehicle without a license.

Stone was wanted through the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio for larceny. She is not facing any local charges.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

