Couple linked to teens' homicides await trial date on federal firearms charges

CROWN POINT — Attorneys for a couple police have linked to the homicides of two teenagers last fall in Calumet Township have asked for a new trial date on federal firearms charges, U.S. District Court records show.

Dawn M. Carden, 42, and Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, both of Gary, were arrested Dec. 18 and ordered detained Dec. 22 pending trial in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

The couple previously were charged in Lake Criminal Court in connection with allegations they supplied children with guns and drugs. They each posted bond in those cases Dec. 2, before they were taken back into custody on federal charges.

Carden and Amaya have not been charged in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in Calumet Township.

However, Lake Criminal Court records linked Carden and Amaya to the teens' homicides.

Carden allegedly told police she gave a gun to Robinson and Robinson never returned it, according to court records.

A witness told police Carden and Amaya questioned Robinson about the gun and said Amaya's voice was heard over an open phone line with Robinson the night Robinson and Kroll were killed, documents show.