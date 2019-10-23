CROWN POINT — Following a tradition that became popular more than 100 years ago, Korinne and Nico Potgieter said "I do," on Wednesday at the Old Lake Courthouse.
The Potgieters were the first couple to tie the knot at the courthouse's new outdoor patio, which is now home to the city's legacy bricks. The newlyweds postponed their wedding by an hour to be a part of the dedication ceremony, which started at 3 p.m.
"I have no feeling in my body, since they announced it," Korinne Potgieter said to her mom. "My legs were shaking the entire time to where ... I had to move around to make sure they were still there."
"The only thing I can feel is my bun," she said with a laugh.
The pair met while working at a North American Midway Entertainment carnival in Goshen, Indiana. Nico was a ride operator, and Korinne worked games.
The couple just celebrated their seven-month anniversary Saturday, and Korinne's mom, Stephanie Memering, said they planned on waiting another year. However, they decided to bump up their timeline and opted for a more intimate ceremony in exchange for a bigger reception.
Joining the couple were Korinne's best friend, Tim Silva, her mom, aunt, paternal grandfather and Nico's wedding present, Leia, an 8-week-old puppy.
"We just kind of decided this one will be for us, and then we can have everything else with family later because the marriage is our marriage, not my family's," Korinne said.
Korinne, who grew up in Crown Point, said she chose the courthouse because she and her friends would often travel there and pose for photos in front of it.
"The courthouse is my favorite building, and I grew up here," she said. "I think it was one of the best places to take (Nico), and I wanted him to be able to see it."
The courthouse and its Marriage Mill legacy, however, aren't the only reasons why Korinne chose to get married there.
Her grandfather, Frank Thompson Jr., and great-grandfather, Frank Thompson Sr., both have legacy bricks in the courthouse's new patio.
"It's kind of like they get to be here even though they're not here," Korinne said.
As Memering looked on at Korinne, she mentioned the necklace dangling around her neck has diamonds from Thompson's jewelry in it. He died in 2014, she said, with tears in her eyes.
"I think it's more for her, then for me, I'm just taken away by the fact that my daughter is all grown up and she's married and found the love of (her) life," Memering said. "The fact that she could take part in and use something that's so monumental here in Crown Point ... I mean she can go down in history."
Crown Point Mayor David Uran officiated the wedding, which took place right after the patio was dedicated.
"What Korinne and Nico are doing here today is nothing new. For more than 140 years, couples have come to Lake Courthouse to pledge their vows and commit themselves to marriage," Uran said.