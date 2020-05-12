Couples turn to `minimonies' to salvage wedding plans

With the second of three deposits due on their venue, Ochoa and Wilkinson are in the process of asking for a “force majeure” clause in their contract so they can get their money back in case virus restrictions remain in place.

“If the venue denies our request, we’ve decided to keep the date and get married in Nicole’s parent’s Sonoma County backyard,” Wilkinson said.

Ochoa added: "We would be incredibly sad if we can’t be married at the venue we fell so hard for, but there’s something pretty magical about the thought of walking across the lawn in my dress with my Dad, too.”

Vendors focused on micro weddings and organized elopements have seen an uptick in interest since the virus struck, but some couples were ahead of that curve.

Melissa Todd, 50, and Jeffrey Hall, 59, used PopTheKnot.com for their $7,000 elopement with seven guests. They married last November in Chicago, where they live, and wanted to do something quick.

“I’m just one of those people who never dreamed of a big elaborate wedding,” Todd said. “I’m pretty mellow.”

Pop the Knot makes use of downtime at venues around the country. It operates in nine cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Austin, Texas.