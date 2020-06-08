Couples won’t be hitched at annual Marriage Mill ceremony this year

CROWN POINT — Couples won't be able to relive part of the Lake County Courthouse's history by saying, "I do," during the annual Marriage Mill ceremony that takes place in the summer.
Bruce Woods, director of the Historic Lake Court House Foundation, said in an email the event has been postponed until next year. Woods did not provide further reasoning.
Between 1915 and 1940, the Lake Courthouse gained a reputation as the place to say, "I do," with justices of peace performing 200 to 300 weddings monthly at the courthouse, according to the Lake Court House Foundation website.
During that "peak" period, estimates suggest 175,000 couples were married. In 1937, 11,410 couples received their marriage license from the courthouse. At the time, a marriage license cost $2.
Famous couples wed at the courthouse include boxer Muhammad Ali and actor Rudolph Valentino. Before he served as president of the United States, Ronald Reagan married his first wife, Jane Wyman, at the courthouse in 1940.
