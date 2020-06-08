You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Couples won’t be hitched at annual Marriage Mill ceremony this year
alert top story urgent

Couples won’t be hitched at annual Marriage Mill ceremony this year

{{featured_button_text}}
Domenica and Ryan Lynch get married the Old Lake County Courthouse

Domenica and Ryan Lynch walk down the aisle following their wedding on June 14, 2019, which took place on the steps of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Couples won't be able to relive part of the Lake County Courthouse's history by saying, "I do," during the annual Marriage Mill ceremony that takes place in the summer. 

Bruce Woods, director of the Historic Lake Court House Foundation, said in an email the event has been postponed until next year. Woods did not provide further reasoning. 

Marriage Mill couple ties the knot at CP Courthouse Square
Hebron couple selected to be wed in annual Marriage Mill ceremony

Between 1915 and 1940, the Lake Courthouse gained a reputation as the place to say, "I do," with justices of peace performing 200 to 300 weddings monthly at the courthouse, according to the Lake Court House Foundation website. 

During that "peak" period, estimates suggest 175,000 couples were married. In 1937, 11,410 couples received their marriage license from the courthouse. At the time, a marriage license cost $2.

The Crown Point farmers market opens this weekend. Here’s what you need to know:
Crown Point hires first African American police officer

Famous couples wed at the courthouse include boxer Muhammad Ali and actor Rudolph Valentino. Before he served as president of the United States, Ronald Reagan married his first wife, Jane Wyman, at the courthouse in 1940.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts