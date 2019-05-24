MICHIGAN CITY — LaPorte County courts closed the case against a Michigan City man accused of threatening the city's mayor in November, finding no probable cause for a criminal case.
The case against Rodney McCormick, 55, was closed in May after police investigations found no evidence to charge him with intimidation or any other crimes, LaPorte County Prosecuting Attorney John Lake, said.
Lake said an intimidation case was filed, however no probable cause was found in November. A new judge and special prosecutor were appointed but no further charges were filed.
Lake reviewed all evidence and requested an additional investigation by police, but authorities found no additional evidence that shows probable cause for any charges, he said. The prosecutor recently closed the case and told the court they would not be filing any charges.
The incident was investigated by Indiana State Police at the request of the Michigan City Police Department.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Michigan City police responded to an emergency call at 2:12 p.m. Nov. 2, from Ron Meer's office in city hall regarding an alleged threat, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. Michigan City, Trail Creek and Long Beach police responded to the scene. McCormick was released on bail the same day he was arrested, police said.
Meer told police that McCormick allegedly made verbal threats toward him in the hallway of City Hall.
McCormick took a polygraph test on May 3, in which Michael Turk, a certified forensic law enforcement polygraph examiner, asked him if he made threatening comments to physically harm Meer on Nov. 2, to which McCormick answered, “No.” According to the test result documents, Turk said it was his opinion that McCormick was not deceptive in his responses during the test.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.