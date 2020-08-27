 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Courthouse security officer injured in fight with Portage man, police say
alert urgent

Courthouse security officer injured in fight with Portage man, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Isaiah Spann

Isaiah Spann

 Provided

PORTAGE — A security officer at the North Porter County Government Complex was injured when an 18-year-old Portage man refused to sign a court document and began a fight, according to Porter County police.

Isaiah Spann faces felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting a law enforcement officer resulting in an injury, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, police said.

Spann was at the building to appear before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Thode for initial hearings in two cases, one involving felony and misdemeanor counts of intimidation and the other for misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to court records.

It is in the former case that no-contact orders were issued and that the security officer asked Spann to sign when the offense occurred, according to police and court records.

Spann reportedly signed one of the orders, but threw the second on the floor. When the security officer asked him to pick it up, Spann began yelling and disrupting a nearby courtroom, police said.

Spann then pushed the officer and began resisting and fighting, causing redness, bruising and bleeding on the officer's arm, police said. The fight wound up on the ground as other security officers showed up to assist.

A responding police officer said Spann, who was being held in a cell at the courthouse building, continued to yell and scream after they arrived.

The security guard declined a no-contact order against Spann.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: August 28th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts