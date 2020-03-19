COVID-19 scammers seek donations, claim to have cure, vaccine, police say

The COVID-19 health emergency has led to a variety of new scams popping up in emails and unsolicited phone calls, according to a news release from the Michigan City Police Department.

Some scammers are claiming they have vaccinations or vital supplies, such as masks, hand sanitizer and gloves, for sale. Others are requesting donations to help fund a vaccine or sending unsolicited work from home emails.

The police department has warned the public to take precautions to avoid falling for these scams.

"Do your research before sending money to an unknown location," the department stated.

Report any suspicious emails or phone calls to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.

Tips from the Federal Trade Commission:

• Don’t click on links from unknown sources. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.

• Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or experts saying they have information about the virus. For more information about the coronavirus, contact the CDC and the World Health Organization.