COVID-19 case confirmed in Valparaiso elementary

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools informed parents Tuesday of another confirmed case of COVID-19 in its district.

In a message to Valparaiso community and staff, the district confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at its Cooks Corners Elementary School.

Direct contacts have been notified and given instructions to quarantine for 14 days, according to the district.

The Valparaiso school corporation did not specify whether the case was confirmed among a student or staff member in the school.

The elementary school case marks the fifth report of COVID-19 since the district returned to in-person learning on Aug. 12.

The district is also offering a remote learning option to families. In a school board meeting last week, Interim Superintendent Michael Berta said about a quarter of Valparaiso's students are registered for at-home instruction.

Valparaiso Community Schools notified families of the district's first case, reported at Valparaiso High School, on Aug. 18.

Two days later, the district shared news of two additional cases confirmed at the high school.