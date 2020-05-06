COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Gary, mayor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — As the governor’s plan to gradually reopen the state progresses, Gary’s mayor said local leaders hold the right to make more restrictive plans in cities and towns.

Gary has continued to see double-digit increases in coronavirus cases, with 469 residents infected as of Wednesday, according to Gary Health Department data. The death toll remains at 15 residents.

“If the rates of COVID-19 infections do not slow down in the state and our cities, the governor and local leaders have the power and authority to reinstate restrictions,” Mayor Jerome Prince said.

He said Gary’s stay-at-home order is still in effect until May 15, urging all places of worship in the city to continue doing online and drive-in services opposed to regular gatherings.

“The Gary Police Department will not raid services and begin arresting groups of people, but our ofﬁcers will continue to patrol the city,” Prince said. “If necessary, our ofﬁcers will interrupt in-person services that violate the stay-at-home order, which is still in place in Gary.”

In addition, residents renting apartments and homes may have protection from evictions during the pandemic, Prince said.