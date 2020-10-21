COVID-19 cases, deaths continue rise in Northwest Indiana

A total of 475 COVID-19 deaths and 19,398 cases were reported Wednesday in Northwest Indiana since the pandemic began.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 352 in Lake County, 50 in Porter County, 58 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and four in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 15 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,790.

Another 233 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Oct. 16 and Tuesday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Northwest Indiana case totals included 13,380 in Lake County, 3,013 in Porter County, 2,209 in LaPorte County, 574 in Jasper County and 222 in Newton County.

In Porter County, seven patients were hospitalized, and 2,466 had recovered, the county health department said.