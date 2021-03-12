COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in NWI

The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 79,471, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

That total included 48,974 in Lake County, 16,407 in Porter County, 9,898 in LaPorte County, 3,219 in Jasper County and 973 in Newton County, following corrections.

A total of 973 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 671,023. Newly-recorded cases were reported between Saturday and Thursday.

The Porter County Health Department listed one patient hospitalized and 15,878 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,285 cases, up six from the previous day, and 35,989 tested. Lansing had 3,033 cases, up three, and 28,839 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.6% in Lake County, up from 4.4% the day before; 4.1% in Porter County, down from 4.2%; 4.3% in LaPorte County, up from 3.9%; 4.3% in Newton County, down from 4.4%; and 6.4% in Jasper County, up from 6.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.