COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in NWI

Officials reported Thursday three more Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19, and another 737 tested positive.
New fatalities from the respiratory disease included one each in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The deaths were among 79 reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reported period, which pushed the state's count to 6,860.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 28 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
The Region's five-county total fatalities included 538 in Lake County, 153 in Porter County, 118 in LaPorte County, 25 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 320 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New cases added in regionally over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 56,532.
New county totals regionally included 35,970 in Lake County, up 434; 11,202 in Porter County, up 143; 6,441 in LaPorte County, up 121; 2,158 in Jasper County, up 27; and 761 in Newton County, up 12.
Across Indiana, there were 6,458 new cases, pushing the state's total to 447,190.
New cases were reported between Nov. 8 and Wednesday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,558 cases, up 27 from Wednesday, and 25,097 tested. Lansing had 2,317 cases, up 14, and 19,482 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 14.5% in Lake County, down from 14.8% Wednesday; 11.2% in Porter County, down from 11.6%; 10.9% in LaPorte County, down from 11.2%; 15.9% in Newton County, up from 14.5%; and 14% in Jasper County, up from 13.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.