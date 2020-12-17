COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in NWI

Officials reported Thursday three more Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19, and another 737 tested positive.

New fatalities from the respiratory disease included one each in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The deaths were among 79 reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reported period, which pushed the state's count to 6,860.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 28 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Region's five-county total fatalities included 538 in Lake County, 153 in Porter County, 118 in LaPorte County, 25 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 320 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

New cases added in regionally over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 56,532.