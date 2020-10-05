 Skip to main content
COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in NWI; positive case total approaches 16,000
urgent

Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Northwest Indiana, including three in Lake County and one in LaPorte County.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 330 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 43 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, seven more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,454.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Monday occurred between Oct. 3 and 4, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

About 15,900 Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Lake County added 145 cases, for a total of 11,233, state officials said.

Lake County's positivity rates were 6.1% for all tests and 9.1% for unique individuals.

Porter County added 59 cases, for a total of 2,384, according to the county Health Department.

Porter County's positivity rates were 4.6% for all tests and 6.7% for unique individuals, state officials said.

One patient was hospitalized, and 2,118 have recovered, the department said.

LaPorte County added 54 cases, for a total of 1,687.

LaPorte County's positivity rates were 7.8% for all tests and 8.5% for unique individuals.

Jasper County added six new cases, for a total of 418.

Jasper County's positivity rates were 4% for all tests and 7.3% for unique individuals.

Newton County added one case, for a total of 178.

Newton County's positivity rates were 0.5% for all tests and 3.5% for unique individuals.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were 4.8% for all tests and 8.5% for unique individuals. 

Statewide, 835 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 125,976.

"To date, 1,425,175 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,418,063 on Sunday," state officials said. "A total of 2,181,850 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26."

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

