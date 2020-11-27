COVID-19 claims 4 more lives, infects another 888 in Northwest Indiana

Four more deaths from COVID-19, and 888 more infections, were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
New deaths included three in Porter County and one in LaPorte County.
The Porter County Health Department did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Thursday because of the holiday.
Region death totals stood at 462 in Lake County, 100 in Porter County, 96 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and 13 in Jasper County.
Statewide, another 33 Hoosiers were reported dead from the disease, bringing Indiana's death total to 5,328.
New deaths were reported between Monday and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 266 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New positive cases in the Region's five-county area brought totals to 28,094 in Lake County, up 495 from Thursday; 8,491 in Porter County, up 276; 4,811 in LaPorte County, up 65; 1,517 in Jasper County, up 43; and 578 in Newton County, up nine.
A total of 43,491 Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus in Northwest Indiana, and 683 have died, since the pandemic began.
Another 5,700 new cases were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 324,537. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 48 patients hospitalized, and 5,861 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,044 cases, up 18 from Thursday, and 21,358 tests. Lansing had 1,877 cases, up 17, and 16,607 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.3% in Lake County, up from 15% Thursday; 12.6% in Porter County, no change; 12.2% in LaPorte County, down from 12.9%; 22.8% in Newton County, down from 25.6%; and 13.2% in Jasper County, down from 14.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11.1% seven-day rate, down from 10.9% Thursday, and 7.2% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7.1%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 14-20.
The state reported 2,162,110 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,148,596 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
This week, ISDH will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
There are 270 testing sites available around the state, including at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary. For more locations visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
