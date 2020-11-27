COVID-19 claims 4 more lives, infects another 888 in Northwest Indiana

Four more deaths from COVID-19, and 888 more infections, were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

New deaths included three in Porter County and one in LaPorte County.

The Porter County Health Department did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Thursday because of the holiday.

Region death totals stood at 462 in Lake County, 100 in Porter County, 96 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and 13 in Jasper County.

Statewide, another 33 Hoosiers were reported dead from the disease, bringing Indiana's death total to 5,328.

New deaths were reported between Monday and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 266 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.