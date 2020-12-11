COVID-19 claims 9 more lives, infects another 618 in NWI

Officials reported Friday another nine people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, and another 618 tested positive, while more than 7,000 new cases were added statewide, data showed.

New fatalities included four each in Lake and Porter counties and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

There were 71 more deaths added across Indiana within the 24-hour reporting period, pushing the state's count to 6,373.

New deaths reported Friday occurred between Nov. 12 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 804 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 519 in Lake County, 133 in Porter County, 113 in LaPorte County, 22 in Jasper County and 17 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 300 deaths as probable, down one from Thursday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.