COVID-19 claims 9 more lives, infects another 618 in NWI

Officials reported Friday another nine people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, and another 618 tested positive, while more than 7,000 new cases were added statewide, data showed.
New fatalities included four each in Lake and Porter counties and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
There were 71 more deaths added across Indiana within the 24-hour reporting period, pushing the state's count to 6,373.
New deaths reported Friday occurred between Nov. 12 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 804 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 519 in Lake County, 133 in Porter County, 113 in LaPorte County, 22 in Jasper County and 17 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 300 deaths as probable, down one from Thursday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New cases added in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 52,234.
Case totals included 33,850 in Lake County, up 354 from Thursday; 10,396 in Porter County, up 116; 5,910 in LaPorte County, up 93; 2,002 in Jasper County, up 44; and 694 in Newton County, up 11.
Statewide, another 7,360 new cases were reported, pushing Indiana's total to 412,135.
New cases reported Friday occurred between Sept. 24 and Thursday.
Community Hospital to open coronavirus clinic to vaccinate health care workers across Northwest Indiana
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,425 cases and 24,102 tested. Lansing had 2,221 cases and 18,611 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 40 patients hospitalized and 8,725 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests were at 16.6% in Lake County, down from 17.3% Thursday; 14.8% in Porter County, down from 15.1%; 12.5% in LaPorte County, down from 12.6%; 14.3% in Newton County, down from 16%; and 14.2% in Jasper County, down from 16.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
