COVID-19 claims another 15 lives in NWI, health officials report

An additional 15 people across Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, and 122 more tested positive, updated data showed.

New fatalities included 12 in Lake County, one in LaPorte County, and two in Newton County, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The deaths were among 86 more reported statewide, which brought Indiana's total to 11,690.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 23 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,354 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic.

That total included 838 in Lake County, 252 in Porter county, 192 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper county and 31 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 427 deaths statewide as probable, up four from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.