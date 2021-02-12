COVID-19 claims another 15 lives in NWI, health officials report

An additional 15 people across Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, and 122 more tested positive, updated data showed.
New fatalities included 12 in Lake County, one in LaPorte County, and two in Newton County, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 86 more reported statewide, which brought Indiana's total to 11,690.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 23 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,354 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
That total included 838 in Lake County, 252 in Porter county, 192 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper county and 31 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 427 deaths statewide as probable, up four from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Positive case totals across Northwest Indiana included 47,489 in Lake County, up 80; 15,766 in Porter County, up 23; 9,563 in LaPorte County, up 14; 3,080 in Jasper County, up five; and 964 in Newton County, no change, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents who tested positive rose to 76,862, following corrections.
A total of 1,445 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 646,425. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 10 patients hospitalized and 15,004 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,187 cases, up five from the previous day, and 32,911 tested. Lansing had 2,930 cases, up four, and 26,431 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.4% in Lake County, down from 6.5% the day before; 6.8% in Porter County, no change; 6.3% in LaPorte County, down from 6.5%; 6.6% in Newton County, down from 8.9%; and 7.3% in Jasper County, down from 7.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Friday, 300,742 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 779,240 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.