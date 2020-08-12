COVID-19 claims another 3 lives in Region; Indiana exceeds 76,000 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Indiana's daily COVID-19 case increase slowed, but the area saw another three deaths Wednesday, while Indiana's statewide case total reached more than 76,000, health officials reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 15 new deaths statewide, bringing the state's total to 2,878.

All three new coronavirus deaths in the Region were reported in Lake County. Death totals included 281 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided by ISDH and local health departments.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 3 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 208 deaths as probable, up two from the day before. A probable death means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 54 positive cases, bringing its total to 7,742. Porter County saw seven more cases, upping its total to 1,374. LaPorte County's count increased by four, for a total of 935.