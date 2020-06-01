COVID-19 death reported in LaPorte County; 1,976 confirmed statewide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One additional COVID-19 death was reported Monday in LaPorte County — the only Northwest Indiana county that saw a confirmed increase that day.

That brings the total number of deaths to 190 in Lake County, 25 in Porter County, 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.

Nine new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 1,976.

Another 166 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

Additional deaths reported Monday occurred between May 17 and May 31, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

An additional 292 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 34,830.

Lake County reported 23 new cases, for a total of 3,639.