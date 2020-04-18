COVID-19 emergency center to receive ventilators for 17 local hospitals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — A shipment of critical care ventilators is headed for the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center at the Gary Chicago International Airport.

The ventilators were shipped from General Motors & Ventec Life Systems and will arrive Saturday evening. The “VOCSN V+Pro” ventilators were manufactured in Kokomo and will be distributed to area hospitals.

The shipment is part of a historic partnership in response to needs arising from the coronvirus pandemic, Lori Postma, Indiana District 1 public information officer, said. The ventilators will fill needs in hospitals in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.

“Northwest Indiana has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot and our coordination with the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided us with an outstanding opportunity to supplement the equipment needs of 17 hospitals in District 1,” Postma said.

Dr. Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, said the collaboration between GM, Ventec, UPS and FEMA made the swift production and delivery of the ventilators possible.