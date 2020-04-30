COVID-19, fallout from animal abuse charges lead to departure of 3 executives at Fair Oaks Farms, document says

In a public statement, McCloskey acknowledged that four of the people shown committing alleged abuses were Fair Oaks Farms employees, and one person was a third-party truck driver who was transporting calves. The employees had been terminated and one man was sentenced to a year of probation after being charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty. Two other former employees accused of animal cruelty had felony warrants for their arrests but were not in custody.

“I am committed to never again have to watch a video of our animals suffering the way that they suffered," McCloskey said June 6, 2019, in a video posted to Fair Oaks Farms' Facebook page. "I guarantee you that this will never happen again at Fair Oaks Farms."

McCloskey has since announced changes in operations, including having an animal welfare expert on staff, installing cameras to monitor employees in contact with animals and having frequent, third-party audits performed on the farm. Couto said he believes the measures will not improve animal welfare.

“The abuse is not going to stop, it’s only going to stop when (auditors and animal welfare staff) are around,” Couto said. “It was a systematic part of the dairy operation, where babies are still ripped from their mothers at birth. And because of that, the babies wouldn’t eat, which is what caused workers to get frustrated and abuse them.”