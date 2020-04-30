COVID-19 hits Region youth home

The academy employs close to 300 and serves 100 residents who live on campus, Dwyre said.

Campagna leaders began taking preventative measures restricting campus access long before coronavirus was known to be present in the academy, according to the academy's letter.

On March 17, the academy suspended therapeutic visits, home passes, volunteer activities and face-to-face meetings limiting those allowed to visit the center from outside the academy.

"We did this in an effort to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19," Dwyre wrote in the letter. "Once we got past the 14-day mark, we were pleased that none of our residents displayed symptoms. At this point, we knew that the only exposure risk would be our employees coming to work and leaving to go home."

The academy — continuing to operate as an essential health care provider — also began taking residents' temperatures daily, has directed all residents and staff on campus to wear masks, and began issuing hourly reminders to wash hands over the campus PA system.

Any employee reporting for work with a temperature of more than 100.5 degrees is sent home, and must remain fever free for at least 24 hours without taking medication before returning to work.