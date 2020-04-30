COVID-19 hits Region youth home

SCHERERVILLE — Multiple children in residence at Campagna Academy have tested positive for COVID-19, leaders of the facility have confirmed.
In an April 28 letter, the Schererville-based youth residential treatment facility confirmed that all residents were tested for coronavirus with the support of an Indiana State Department of Health strike team after learning one of its staff had tested positive for the virus.
The letter said some youth residents tested positive for the virus but did not say how many.
In an email to The Times, Campagna CEO Elena Dwyre said there were no symptomatic residents or employees, including those assigned to designated COVID-19 wellness centers, on the Campagna campus.
"Above all, we do not want any youth who may be asymptomatic to infect others," Dwyre wrote in the letter.
Asymptomatic is a term to describe when patients test positive for the virus without exhibiting symptoms of it.
"We are doing everything possible to isolate and reduce exposure with the support and guidance from the Indiana Department of Health and the Lake County Health Department," Dwyre wrote.
Campagna is a youth treatment center serving clients ages 10 to 21. The school offers residential therapeutic services and education, as well as community-based transitional services for those seeking support while living at home.
The academy employs close to 300 and serves 100 residents who live on campus, Dwyre said.
Campagna leaders began taking preventative measures restricting campus access long before coronavirus was known to be present in the academy, according to the academy's letter.
On March 17, the academy suspended therapeutic visits, home passes, volunteer activities and face-to-face meetings limiting those allowed to visit the center from outside the academy.
"We did this in an effort to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19," Dwyre wrote in the letter. "Once we got past the 14-day mark, we were pleased that none of our residents displayed symptoms. At this point, we knew that the only exposure risk would be our employees coming to work and leaving to go home."
The academy — continuing to operate as an essential health care provider — also began taking residents' temperatures daily, has directed all residents and staff on campus to wear masks, and began issuing hourly reminders to wash hands over the campus PA system.
Any employee reporting for work with a temperature of more than 100.5 degrees is sent home, and must remain fever free for at least 24 hours without taking medication before returning to work.
Campagna staff also established two cottages to be used as COVID-19 Wellness Units for the care and isolation of those believed to have been infected.
"Despite starting the precautionary process quite early, Campagna Academy has not been fortunate enough to escape the impact of this virus," Dwyre's letter reads. "As of April 24th, we had staff that tested positive for the virus."
Dwyre did not specify how many staff members were infected.
After learning of the confirmed cases, Campagna leaders requested support from the ISDH and the Lake County Health Department.
On April 26, a strike team tested all Campagna clients and received results within one to two days, including positive results for some residents.
"We have been advised that given the initial positive exposures, we should assume that those with any of the symptoms are positive," Dwyre's letter reads. "This allows for the necessary precautionary measures of isolation from the general population to take place."
Campagna is not likely to receive additional testing now that academy leaders know the virus is present among its residential clients, Dwyre said, adding that medical staff on site will continue to work closely with residents and continue isolation practices.
All staff who are not directly involved in providing direct youth services have been asked to work remotely, according to the letter.
