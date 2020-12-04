 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in schools update: Quarantines trend down as schools operate in remote status
PNW students return to campus

Antonio Contreras, sophomore at Purdue University Northwest, reads on his computer in a student lounge at the Classroom Office Building on Aug. 27 at the Hammond campus.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Many students across the Region settled back into school after Thanksgiving virtually this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

More than a dozen Northwest Indiana school districts announced plans before Thanksgiving to employ varying types of temporary remote learning after the holiday to manage coronavirus-driven staffing shortages and to plan ahead for distancing as school communities scattered to visit family during their break.

A handful of districts, such as Lake Central School Corp., the School City of Whiting and the School Town of Highland, will return to in-person learning beginning Monday.

Others have extended remote learning periods into early January in anticipation of additional out-of-school gatherings over winter break.

Districts like the Crown Point Community School Corp. and Duneland School Corp., which reported record high rates of student and staff quarantine shortly before Thanksgiving, are seeing declines in school cases after returns to remote learning.

With just over 40 individuals isolating, Crown Point reported its lowest weekly report of student and staff quarantines this Friday since late September.

Crown Point schools will return to in-person instruction on Jan. 7 with middle and high school students reporting to school in a hybrid model, similar to how the district began its school year.

Duneland reported 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 active across its district as of Friday afternoon, down from the 50 active cases reported the afternoon school administrators announced to parents Duneland schools would transition to remote learning.

In a Nov. 16 letter to families, Superintendent Chip Pettit communicated the administration’s hope to return to in-person learning Jan. 4.

In Valparaiso Community Schools, which has largely remained open for in-person learning since August, the district reported 32 positive cases this week, a number fairly consistent with reports throughout the month of November. However, with 59 active direct contacts identified, the district reported its lowest number of individuals asked to quarantine in a single week since October.

Coronavirus cases and quarantines also trended downward on Region campuses after all of Northwest Indiana’s major colleges and universities committed to finishing their semesters remotely.

At Valparaiso University, only one case was reported active with only two individuals in isolation or quarantine, according to data available Thursday.

Calumet College of St. Joseph reported only three active cases on Friday.

Purdue University Northwest showed 10 positive cases this week, down from the university’s peak of 38 cases reported in mid-November.

And, Indiana University Northwest reported no new cases in its midweek symptomatic testing update this week.

