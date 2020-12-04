COVID-19 in schools update: Quarantines trend down as schools operate in remote status

Many students across the Region settled back into school after Thanksgiving virtually this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

More than a dozen Northwest Indiana school districts announced plans before Thanksgiving to employ varying types of temporary remote learning after the holiday to manage coronavirus-driven staffing shortages and to plan ahead for distancing as school communities scattered to visit family during their break.

A handful of districts, such as Lake Central School Corp., the School City of Whiting and the School Town of Highland, will return to in-person learning beginning Monday.

Others have extended remote learning periods into early January in anticipation of additional out-of-school gatherings over winter break.

Districts like the Crown Point Community School Corp. and Duneland School Corp., which reported record high rates of student and staff quarantine shortly before Thanksgiving, are seeing declines in school cases after returns to remote learning.

With just over 40 individuals isolating, Crown Point reported its lowest weekly report of student and staff quarantines this Friday since late September.