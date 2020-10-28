COVID-19 leads to alterations of Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign

LAKE COUNTY — The Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettles will ring across several locations in Lake County starting this weekend, as the organization's annual fundraising event is officially underway.
However, the campaign will look slightly different this year.
The organization has enacted new protocols in order to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19.
All bell ringers now will be required to wear face masks at all times, keep 6 feet apart from all donors and sanitize kettle equipment on a regular basis, in accordance with CDC guidelines, the Salvation Army of Lake County said.
The group also is encouraging the public to donate through contactless means.
Anyone can donate without contact by downloading Apple Pay or Google Pay and visiting a donation center. All kettles will have QR codes that allow anyone to pay with a single touch of a smartphone, using either app.
Bell ringers will be stationed Saturday outside local JCPenny stores and Monday at Strack & Van Til locations.
Additional donation centers will be placed Nov. 9 at Walt's Food Center, 1218 Sheffield Ave., in Dyer, and Hobby Lobby, 2782 E. 79th Ave St., in Merrillville, and Nov. 21 at local Walmart stores.
The Salvation Army launched its donation campaign in mid-September this year, about two months earlier than usual, due to "an unprecedented need," the organization said.
The three Salvation Army corps community centers in Lake County — East Chicago, Gary-Merrillville and Hammond-Munster — saw a need five times higher than normal in spring, when the pandemic was at a peak.
"COVID has created a bigger need than ever before for us to fill, and there has been so much isolation and disconnect," said Capt. Brian Clark, Salvation Army Lake County Coordinator. "The red kettles give family and friends as well as organizations and companies the opportunity to feel connected again as well as supporting those in need during these difficult days."
Each donation will help those in need, and all gifts stay within the community they are given in, the organization said.
Anyone interested in donating remotely can do so online at www.salarmychristmas.org.
Those who need services or know someone else who does can visit www.salarmylakecounty.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.