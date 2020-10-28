COVID-19 leads to alterations of Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign

LAKE COUNTY — The Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettles will ring across several locations in Lake County starting this weekend, as the organization's annual fundraising event is officially underway.

However, the campaign will look slightly different this year.

The organization has enacted new protocols in order to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19.

All bell ringers now will be required to wear face masks at all times, keep 6 feet apart from all donors and sanitize kettle equipment on a regular basis, in accordance with CDC guidelines, the Salvation Army of Lake County said.

The group also is encouraging the public to donate through contactless means.

Anyone can donate without contact by downloading Apple Pay or Google Pay and visiting a donation center. All kettles will have QR codes that allow anyone to pay with a single touch of a smartphone, using either app.

Bell ringers will be stationed Saturday outside local JCPenny stores and Monday at Strack & Van Til locations.

Additional donation centers will be placed Nov. 9 at Walt's Food Center, 1218 Sheffield Ave., in Dyer, and Hobby Lobby, 2782 E. 79th Ave St., in Merrillville, and Nov. 21 at local Walmart stores.