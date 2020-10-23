COVID-19 schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts

Health officials continue to ask for community cooperation in keeping students in school as the state continues to report high numbers this week of daily positive coronavirus tests.
Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp asked residents in her county Friday to take two weeks to “protect your education,” and “stop the spread.”
While school officials say student-to-student transition is low, districts across Northwest Indiana have reported new cases and are continuing to quarantine students this week to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
“What is often misunderstood is where virus transmission is occurring,” Stamp said in a media statement. “It happens in private homes, churches, cars, break rooms and gyms. It does not happen in passing on the sidewalk or shopping for groceries, or in the workplace or the classroom where masks are worn.”
Duneland School Corp. reported 19 active cases district wide in a Thursday afternoon update to the school corporation’s COVID-19 dashboard. Five of those cases were reported among students participating in the district’s full-time remote learning model, and eight were reported at Chesterton High School.
Within the last week, Valparaiso Community Schools contacted families about three cases in its district — one at Valparaiso High School and two at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.
The school corporation is reporting three active cases, the same number as last week, district wide in its own COVID-19 dashboard. Only one individual was reported as a direct contact, compared to 35 last week.
Valparaiso Community Schools has seen 24 total positive cases and 218 direct contacts identified since the start of the school year, according to the district’s Thursday dashboard update.
Washington Township schools in East Porter County School Corp. returned to virtual learning after several cases of COVID-19 were reported in its schools. Washington Township Middle/High School began virtual learning Oct. 15 and Washington Township Elementary students began virtual learning on Monday.
Both schools will spend two weeks learning remotely with middle and high school students expected to return to in-person learning on Oct. 29, and elementary to return on Nov. 2.
In Lake County, the Crown Point Community School Corp. reported 68 individuals were quarantined since Sunday, according to the district’s most recent COVID-19 Impact Data update on Friday. Crown Point does not report the specific number of individuals who have confirmed positive cases in its dashboard.
Taft Middle School, Wheeler Middle School and Crown Point High School all reported a dozen or more quarantines over the last week, according to the data.
Lake Central School Corp. reported an increase in student and staff quarantines in its weekly update shared on Wednesday.
District-wide, 15 positive cases and 523 quarantines among students and staff were reported between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20.
Just shy of 200 students were reported as quarantined at Lake Central High School and 111 students were reported as quarantined from Grimmer Middle School.
Lake Central, which only reported 63 student quarantines in the week prior, saw as many as eight new positive cases between students in the most recent data shared by the district.
Colleges and universities in Northwest Indiana reported increased cases this week.
Officials at Valparaiso University reported eight active cases on campus Friday, up from just one active case this time last week. The university has seen 46 total cases since Aug. 20.
Calumet College is reporting two active cases among students, staff and faculty, as of Friday evening. The college has seen 16 total cases since Aug. 15 and 14 individuals who tested positive have been cleared to return to school.
A dozen active cases were reported at Purdue University Northwest, which reports new data every Friday. Ten cases were reported among students and two among faculty and staff.
At Indiana University Northwest this week, officials reported three of 12 individuals received a positive result in symptomatic testing, which began Aug. 1. Eight of the university's 1,029 mitigation tests were reported as positive cases. IUN began mitigation testing Aug. 24 to monitor potential spread of the coronavirus among populations at greater risk due to congregate activity.
The Times is following cases of COVID-19 in schools in an interactive online dashboard. Follow along at nwi.com/education.
