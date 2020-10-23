COVID-19 schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts

Health officials continue to ask for community cooperation in keeping students in school as the state continues to report high numbers this week of daily positive coronavirus tests.

Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp asked residents in her county Friday to take two weeks to “protect your education,” and “stop the spread.”

While school officials say student-to-student transition is low, districts across Northwest Indiana have reported new cases and are continuing to quarantine students this week to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“What is often misunderstood is where virus transmission is occurring,” Stamp said in a media statement. “It happens in private homes, churches, cars, break rooms and gyms. It does not happen in passing on the sidewalk or shopping for groceries, or in the workplace or the classroom where masks are worn.”

Duneland School Corp. reported 19 active cases district wide in a Thursday afternoon update to the school corporation’s COVID-19 dashboard. Five of those cases were reported among students participating in the district’s full-time remote learning model, and eight were reported at Chesterton High School.