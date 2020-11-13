COVID-19 schools update: NWI districts faced with staffing shortages turn to virtual learning

This week brought big changes to education in the Region after several Northwest Indiana school districts announced plans to turn to virtual learning and Valparaiso University suspended in-person instruction as community positivity rates climb across the state.

In the last 10 days, districts from across Lake County to Michigan City and Newton County said they will pursue virtual learning in the coming weeks as staffing challenges grow.

In many cases, administrators say student-to-student transmission remains low in schools. However, quarantines required among individuals in close contact with others in their home or community who have tested positive for COVID-19 have created a growing void in classroom supervision, transportation and other positions essential to operating with face-to-face instruction.

Some districts have decided to move to virtual instruction for just a couple of weeks, long enough for staff and students currently out to complete their 14-day quarantines.

Others have opted to extend out and plans for an in-person return until after Thanksgiving or into the new year as health officials warn of further coronavirus spread throughout the holiday season.