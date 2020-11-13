COVID-19 schools update: NWI districts faced with staffing shortages turn to virtual learning

This week brought big changes to education in the Region after several Northwest Indiana school districts announced plans to turn to virtual learning and Valparaiso University suspended in-person instruction as community positivity rates climb across the state.
In the last 10 days, districts from across Lake County to Michigan City and Newton County said they will pursue virtual learning in the coming weeks as staffing challenges grow.
In many cases, administrators say student-to-student transmission remains low in schools. However, quarantines required among individuals in close contact with others in their home or community who have tested positive for COVID-19 have created a growing void in classroom supervision, transportation and other positions essential to operating with face-to-face instruction.
Some districts have decided to move to virtual instruction for just a couple of weeks, long enough for staff and students currently out to complete their 14-day quarantines.
Others have opted to extend out and plans for an in-person return until after Thanksgiving or into the new year as health officials warn of further coronavirus spread throughout the holiday season.
More than 750 students and staff were quarantined this week in the Crown Point Community School Corp., one of the first districts to announce plans to return to virtual learning. The district reported its highest number of positive cases in a single week with 51 positive cases and 9.6% of its total in-person population quarantined, according to data shared Friday.
Secondary students began virtual instruction on Wednesday and elementary students are expected to start their remote learning Monday. The school corporation expects to bring all students back to school Nov. 3, with elementary full in-person and secondary students in a hybrid learning plan.
In the Lake Central School Corp. — the largest school corporation in the Region to reopen in August with virtual learning — more than 1,400 staff and students were quarantined between Nov. 4 and Tuesday.
On Thursday, sharing concern for in-person staffing, Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco announced remote learning to begin Nov. 23 for elementary students and next Wednesday for middle and high school students.
Students there are expected to return to in-person learning on Dec. 7.
Two large districts in Porter County, Duneland School Corp. and Valparaiso Community Schools, saw increased reports of positive cases across their school corporations this week.
Duneland School Corp. reported nearly 50 active cases among students and staff on Friday, bringing the district’s total confirmed cases since late August to 139 cases.
Duneland schools are currently at risk level “yellow” — the third of five stages in the school corporation’s reentry plan and have not announced any changes for remote learning.
At Valparaiso Community Schools, 42 new positive cases were reported this week in what appears to be the most cases reported in a single week since the district reopened for in-person learning in August.
Valparaiso administrators shared a draft Return to Learn plan on Monday with edits bringing the district’s framework for school operations into alignment with Porter County and state health department guidance. The updated plan is expected to come before the Valparaiso School Board on Thursday.
Valparaiso University, setting a new record Monday for the most active cases reported on campus since August, shifted all instruction online for the remainder of its fall semester.
The university also shared new data this week on the effect these positive cases have played in the campus community.
As of Friday, VU reported 229 students, faculty and staff were actively quarantining with 48% of the university’s dedicated quarantine beds available for students living on campus.
The university reported 29 cases active on campus Friday, adding to its total count of 111 positive cases confirmed since Aug. 20.
Purdue University Northwest also broke records this week, reporting on Friday its highest ever number of confirmed cases active on campus.
Seven cases were reported active among faculty and staff, and 31 cases were reported active among students, on Wednesday.
Indiana University Northwest reported three new positive cases through its symptomatic testing and six new positive cases in mitigation testing this week, according to data shared Wednesday.
The university has administered 21 symptomatic tests and 1,613 mitigation tests since August.
Calumet College of St. Joseph reported 11 cases active among students and staff, as of Friday evening, consistent with reports of 10 active cases present last week.
