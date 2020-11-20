COVID-19 schools update: School cases, quarantines slow as districts turn to remote learning

The Crown Point Community School Corp. reported its lowest rate of quarantines this week since mid-October after transitioning its secondary students to virtual learning last week and its elementary students on Monday.

Five staff and 15 students across the district reported positive cases this week, and 153 individuals were quarantined — nearly five times fewer than last week.

Duneland School Corp. broke its record twice this week for the number of active COVID-19 cases in a single day, with 50 active cases reported among all schools and remote learners on Monday evening and 51 active cases on Wednesday evening.

However, by the end of the week, Duneland saw progress in lowered COVID-19 rates. On Friday, the district reported for the first weekday since late October a day with no new cases.

Duneland moved its high school students to remote learning on Thursday with all other students to follow after Thanksgiving break.

The Lake Central School Corp. recorded a new district high in quarantined students and staff, with nearly 1,600 reported as of Wednesday.