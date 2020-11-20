COVID-19 schools update: School cases, quarantines slow as districts turn to remote learning

While a majority of Northwest Indiana schools have now announced temporary remote learning plans as students prepare to break for Thanksgiving, school leaders and health officials are stressing caution in holiday activities.
Statewide, Indiana saw just over 2,300 new positive cases of COVID-19 among students this week, 453 among teachers and nearly 550 among staff, adding to the state’s total school counts of 8,217 student cases, 1,685 teacher cases and 1,971 staff cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The Indiana State Teachers Association, Indiana’s largest educators’ union, called on all schools in ISDH’s "red" designation to move immediately to virtual learning.
Both Lake and Porter counties were placed in the state’s "red" category this week, putting many Northwest Indiana schools on high alert.
“The lack of consistency within and across school districts is causing serious instability for students and educators alike,” ISTA President Keith Gambill said in a statement Friday. “We simply cannot continue to put them and their families’ lives at risk. Taking stronger action now might mean we can avoid longer term disruptions in the winter and spring.”
Virtual learning has shown a difference in reported cases and quarantines among districts that have already begun the transition to remote instruction.
The Crown Point Community School Corp. reported its lowest rate of quarantines this week since mid-October after transitioning its secondary students to virtual learning last week and its elementary students on Monday.
Five staff and 15 students across the district reported positive cases this week, and 153 individuals were quarantined — nearly five times fewer than last week.
Duneland School Corp. broke its record twice this week for the number of active COVID-19 cases in a single day, with 50 active cases reported among all schools and remote learners on Monday evening and 51 active cases on Wednesday evening.
However, by the end of the week, Duneland saw progress in lowered COVID-19 rates. On Friday, the district reported for the first weekday since late October a day with no new cases.
Duneland moved its high school students to remote learning on Thursday with all other students to follow after Thanksgiving break.
The Lake Central School Corp. recorded a new district high in quarantined students and staff, with nearly 1,600 reported as of Wednesday.
While student quarantines were reported in high numbers — with 535 out at Lake Central High School and more than 200 in both Clark and Kahler middle schools — staff quarantines rang out as a pressing concern as Lake Central administrators made their own remote learning plans.
Two dozen staff quarantines were reported at Kolling Elementary School and 30 were reported at the high school.
The Lake Central district began transitioning students to remote learning after its most recent release of data.
Valparaiso Community Schools, which has announced no plans to return to remote learning for all students, reported fewer new active cases and quarantines this week. Districtwide, Valparaiso saw 31 new positive cases and 133 direct contacts identified compared to 42 new cases and 181 direct contacts last week.
All of Northwest Indiana’s four-year higher education institutions have now communicated plans to end their fall semesters online after Thanksgiving break.
Valpo schools consider spring learning plan; teachers, parents rally in support of e-learning Wednesdays
Valparaiso University saw a significant decrease in cases reported on campus this week after transitioning its classes online at the end of the day Nov. 11.
VU reported only six active cases on campus and 64 individuals in isolation or quarantine on Friday, down from 29 active cases and 229 in quarantine a week ago.
Calumet College of St. Joseph reported slightly fewer active cases on campus this week compared to last week. Seven cases were reported active, as of Friday evening, compared to 11 active cases at the end of last week.
Positive tests reported at Indiana University Northwest this week remain low. The university reported five positive tests among 154 administered in mitigation testing. One of two tests given to symptomatic individuals produced a positive result, according to data shared Wednesday.
Purdue Northwest reported a slight decline in cases from last week with 14 student cases and nine cases among faculty and staff reported as of Friday.
