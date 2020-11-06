COVID-19 schools update: Schools shift back to virtual as student, staff quarantines grow

As Indiana’s reported coronavirus cases continue to climb at a record-breaking pace, more and more students and teachers are quarantining themselves from Northwest Indiana schools, forcing more students into remote learning and even entire schools into virtual instruction.
All Portage High School students began virtual learning Friday after administrators said a “concerning number of quarantines” motivated their decision to remove students from classroom learning until Nov. 30.
As of Friday evening, Portage is reporting 40 active cases in its district, including 17 at its high school and 11 at Kyle Elementary, according to the district’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard.
A total 285 individuals are actively in quarantine, according to the district.
Valparaiso Community Schools similarly moved its Memorial Elementary into remote learning this week through Nov. 16, citing a “depletion in human capital” caused by student and staff quarantines.
Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall said in a letter Monday more than 30% of the school’s in-person learners were in quarantine.
Districtwide, Valparaiso reported 29 new positive cases and 255 new direct contacts this week — up from 16 cases and 143 quarantines last week. Six positive cases were identified at Memorial Elementary, and nine at Valparaiso High School.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill announced Friday afternoon the entire Crown Point district will transition to virtual learning over the next two weeks after more than 680 students and staff, accounting for more than 8.6% of the district’s total in-person population, were quarantined this week.
More than 100 close contacts were reported at Crown Point High School with 196 staff and students quarantined, Taft Middle School with 166 quarantined and Wheeler Middle School with 136 quarantined.
Crown Point quarantined 238 individuals districtwide last week across and before that had never reported a combined quarantine total districtwide of more than 70 students and staff.
Three staff and 23 students reported positive cases in the district this week.
A total of 747 quarantines were reported among Lake Central School Corp. students and staff for the period Oct. 28 to Nov. 4. That’s up from 568 reported by Lake Central administrators in the previous week.
Lake Central High School saw 175 student and nine staff quarantines in the district’s Wednesday update, compared to 253 student and eight staff quarantines the week before.
The most positive cases were reported in the Wednesday update at Lake Central with nine positive cases, followed by Clark Middle School with five positive cases. Six staff members and 141 students were quarantined at Clark.
Two Lake Central elementaries — Kolling and Peifer — reported double-digit quarantine totals among staff, with 15 and 11 staff members quarantined, respectively.
“Our number of high school staff quarantines has us nervous about having to suspend in-person instruction,” Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said in a letter to families Friday afternoon. “We are one more sizable increase of staff quarantines away from an inability to properly supervise and support students at LCHS. Our other nine schools are also realizing increases in cases and quarantines. As we have stated from the beginning, our staff has to be healthy and able to make it to work in order for us to carry on which is our strong desire.”
Duneland School Corp. reported more than 30 new positive cases in its district this week for a total of 100 positive cases reported since Aug. 25.
Of the total cases reported, 43 remain active, as of Friday evening, with the greatest number of active cases, 17, appearing at Chesterton High School.
In Northwest Indiana colleges and universities, Valparaiso University and Calumet College of St. Joseph both reported their highest number of active cases on campus this week.
Valparaiso University reported record-breaking totals of 16 active cases on Monday and 24 active cases on Wednesday.
Prior to this week, VU hadn’t reported more than nine cases active on campus at one time.
The university has now confirmed 76 total cases since late August and currently lists 20 active cases on campus, as of Friday afternoon.
Calumet College consistently reported 10 active cases on its campus every day this week — following last week’s increase of active cases growing from two active cases Oct. 26 to seven on Oct. 30.
Purdue Northwest showed a decline of active cases on campus, reporting 15 active cases this week — down from a record-high 30 active cases set last week.
Two cases were reported among faculty and staff on PNW campuses this week, and 13 cases were reported among students.
At Indiana University Northwest this week, officials reported three of 13 individuals received a positive result in symptomatic testing, which began Aug. 1. Eight of the university's 1,233 mitigation tests were reported as positive cases. IUN began mitigation testing Aug. 24 to monitor potential spread of the coronavirus among populations at greater risk due to congregate activity.
Indiana University Northwest reported six additional positive cases through its mitigation testing this week, according to data shared Wednesday.
The university has seen 14 total positive cases and issued 1,416 tests since it began mitigation testing Aug. 24.
IUN reported no increases in its symptomatic testing, which has seen only three total positive cases of 17 tests administered since Aug. 1.
The Times is following cases of COVID-19 in schools in an interactive online dashboard. Follow along at nwi.com/education.
