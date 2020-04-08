COVID-19 strike team responds to Porter County nursing home

Hospitals are getting shipments directly from the state Department of Health, and “from my understanding, they’re in a reasonable place right now,” Stamp said. Conservation strategies were put in place to protect employees in direct contact with patients while making supplies last longer, she said.

“Nursing homes have been struggling quite a bit,” Stamp said. “They have been pretty resourceful. They have been one of the first ones to use homemade masks and that kind of thing."

Stamp detailed the county health department’s response to the pandemic.

So far, 23 patients have made a full recovery, she said, and released to their homes, leaving 55 active cases Tuesday. Twelve patients remained in the hospital — six on respirators and four weaned off.

Stamp said 23 of the cases were among 10 families.

“It really is a disease that is spread by close contact,” she said.

An analyst from the county sheriff’s department will review the data this week to see if she can pinpoint sources of infection not observed by health department workers, Stamp said.

“We’re working from a lot of different angles on this,” she said.