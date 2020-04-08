COVID-19 strike team responds to Porter County nursing home

VALPARAISO – A COVID-19 strike team from the Indiana Department of Health is at a Porter County nursing home.
One of the long-term care facilities in the county had an employee test positive for COVID-19, then a few others tested positive as well, Dr. Maria Stamp, the county’s health officer, told the county Board of Health Tuesday night.
The state’s strike team arrived this week, Stamp said, to assist with wide-scale testing and infection control procedures.
Dr. Derek Gasper, a board member, said he has been doing virtual visits with nursing home patients, with a nurse carrying his online image from room to room for tele-health consultations.
Nursing homes, like other facilities, are having difficulty getting enough personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, Stamp said.
The county received a shipment from the national stockpile, but “it was actually a fairly small shipment,” Stamp said.
The equipment was shared with first responders, nursing homes and others, with the county Emergency Management Agency’s assistance, she said.
“We don’t hold our breath,” Stamp said, "but there’s a possibility the county could get a second shipment from the federal stockpile."
Hospitals are getting shipments directly from the state Department of Health, and “from my understanding, they’re in a reasonable place right now,” Stamp said. Conservation strategies were put in place to protect employees in direct contact with patients while making supplies last longer, she said.
“Nursing homes have been struggling quite a bit,” Stamp said. “They have been pretty resourceful. They have been one of the first ones to use homemade masks and that kind of thing."
Stamp detailed the county health department’s response to the pandemic.
So far, 23 patients have made a full recovery, she said, and released to their homes, leaving 55 active cases Tuesday. Twelve patients remained in the hospital — six on respirators and four weaned off.
Stamp said 23 of the cases were among 10 families.
“It really is a disease that is spread by close contact,” she said.
An analyst from the county sheriff’s department will review the data this week to see if she can pinpoint sources of infection not observed by health department workers, Stamp said.
“We’re working from a lot of different angles on this,” she said.
Even as health department workers scramble to respond to the growing number of cases, they’re preparing for when a vaccine might be released.
“If a vaccine becomes available, we will need to mass mobilize along those lines,” Stamp said.
Testing supplies are difficult to come by, but if mass testing is required, the emissions testing sites could be used so patients could remain in their vehicles, separated from others waiting in line, she said.
“The curve is rising right now, and that’s expected,” Stamp said. “It’s rising everywhere in Indiana.”