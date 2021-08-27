 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Lake Station
urgent

COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held at Lake Station Thomas A. Edison Jr./Sr. High School next week. 

Both clinics will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at 3304 Parkside Ave. in Lake Station by the west side parking lot (H-doors), according to a flyer from the school district. 

Appointments aren't necessary. People will have the choice between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine, which received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for people 16 and older Monday.  Pfizer is still available to children ages 12-15 through its emergency use authorization. 

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The flyer says both vaccines are free and are "fully tested and highly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19."

There are QR codes includes on the flyer for people to scan to access full fact sheets about each of the vaccines. 

