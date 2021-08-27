COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held at Lake Station Thomas A. Edison Jr./Sr. High School next week.

Both clinics will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at 3304 Parkside Ave. in Lake Station by the west side parking lot (H-doors), according to a flyer from the school district.

Appointments aren't necessary. People will have the choice between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine, which received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for people 16 and older Monday. Pfizer is still available to children ages 12-15 through its emergency use authorization.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose.

The flyer says both vaccines are free and are "fully tested and highly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19."

There are QR codes includes on the flyer for people to scan to access full fact sheets about each of the vaccines.

