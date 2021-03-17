COVID claims 2 more lives in NWI

That total included 49,207 in Lake County, up 63; 16,503 in Porter County, up 23; 9,953 in LaPorte County, up 10; 3,242 in Jasper County, up five; and 979 in Newton County, up two, following corrections.

A total of 919 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 674,430. Newly recorded cases were reported Tuesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed five patients hospitalized and 16,034 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,302 cases, up two from the previous day, and 36,474 tested. Lansing had 3,056 cases, up two, and 29,228 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.5% in Lake County, up from 4.3% the day before; 4.3% in Porter County, up from 4.2%; 3.9% in LaPorte County, down from 4.4%; 3.4% in Newton County, down from 4.3%; and 5.9% in Jasper County, up from 5.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.