COVID claims 2 more lives in NWI

Two additional Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead Wednesday from COVID-19, updated health data showed.
New deaths included one each in Lake and Jasper counties, according to statistics released by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 16 new deaths were reported Indiana, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the virus to 12,482.
Newly recorded deaths were reported between Jan. 20 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,448 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic, data showed.
That total included 904 in Lake County, 263 in Porter County, 202 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County, following any corrections to the previous day's totals provided by ISDH.
State health officials listed 411 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 79,884, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
That total included 49,207 in Lake County, up 63; 16,503 in Porter County, up 23; 9,953 in LaPorte County, up 10; 3,242 in Jasper County, up five; and 979 in Newton County, up two, following corrections.
A total of 919 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 674,430. Newly recorded cases were reported Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed five patients hospitalized and 16,034 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,302 cases, up two from the previous day, and 36,474 tested. Lansing had 3,056 cases, up two, and 29,228 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.5% in Lake County, up from 4.3% the day before; 4.3% in Porter County, up from 4.2%; 3.9% in LaPorte County, down from 4.4%; 3.4% in Newton County, down from 4.3%; and 5.9% in Jasper County, up from 5.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those individuals are considered fully vaccinated.
Through Wednesday, 870,136 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 852,183 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 34,373 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 835,763.
ISDH also reported that 1,325,201 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,297,213 .
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
The Lake County Health Department will provide the Moderna vaccine from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Merrillville High School field house, 276 E. 68th Place.
Those interested must schedule an appointment ahead of time. Only 2,000 appointments were available Wednesday.
Hoosiers age 45 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.