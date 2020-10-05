COVID halts LaPorte bus service

LaPORTE — Public buses in the city of LaPorte stopped rolling Monday after an employee with the service tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee could also face disciplinary action for continuing to work after being tested.

Mayor Tom Dermody said Transporte buses are being deep-cleaned and employees of the transit service tested.

He said other city employees who may have had direct contact with the infected person will also be tested.

Dermody said the worker was tested Sept. 30 and revealed the positive results Monday morning.

However, he said the employee did not inform the city about the test and worked the next two days.

Dermody said city employees are required to report being tested so they can be quarantined until the results are known.

“This is a reminder to all of us that while things continue to open and regulations begin to relax, we cannot let up on protective measures to safeguard our employees and residents,” he said.

He says the timeline for restoring service hinges on when the test results for Transporte employees come back, which could be as early as Wednesday.

Dermody said the city’s internal corrective action policy is being followed to determine if the employee could be disciplined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.