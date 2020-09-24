COVID in jail delays federal trial of mother, 2 sons accused of attempting to kill witness' relative

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A recent coronavirus outbreak at the Lake County Jail has delayed the federal trial of a mother and two sons accused of attempting to kill a woman whose relative was scheduled to testify against one of them.

Patricia Carrington, 47, Jarod Johnson, 22, and Jaron Johnson, 21, all of Gary, had been scheduled to stand trial Monday in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

In a motion to continue the trial, an attorney for Jaron Johnson wrote the jail is not allowing in-person attorney-client visits and inmates won't be transported to courts for two to three weeks.

It would be nearly impossible to go forward with the trial, defense attorney Arlington Foley wrote. If the trial did go forward, "counsel would have the difficult if not impossible task of trial preparation without the ability to confer with his client."

Foley's motion was filed on behalf of all three defendants, and the U.S. attorney's office didn't object to a continuance, records state.

Judge Philip Simon rescheduled the trial for the week of Feb. 16, with a pretrial hearing Jan. 19.

Carrington and her sons are accused of shooting a woman April 14, 2019, and leaving her for dead in Gary after she refused to tell them where to find her relative.