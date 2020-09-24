 Skip to main content
COVID in jail delays federal trial of mother, 2 sons accused of attempting to kill witness' relative
Jarod Johnson, Patricia Carrington and Jaron Johnson

CROWN POINT — A recent coronavirus outbreak at the Lake County Jail has delayed the federal trial of a mother and two sons accused of attempting to kill a woman whose relative was scheduled to testify against one of them.

Patricia Carrington, 47, Jarod Johnson, 22, and Jaron Johnson, 21, all of Gary, had been scheduled to stand trial Monday in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

In a motion to continue the trial, an attorney for Jaron Johnson wrote the jail is not allowing in-person attorney-client visits and inmates won't be transported to courts for two to three weeks.

It would be nearly impossible to go forward with the trial, defense attorney Arlington Foley wrote. If the trial did go forward, "counsel would have the difficult if not impossible task of trial preparation without the ability to confer with his client."

Foley's motion was filed on behalf of all three defendants, and the U.S. attorney's office didn't object to a continuance, records state.

Judge Philip Simon rescheduled the trial for the week of Feb. 16, with a pretrial hearing Jan. 19.

Carrington and her sons are accused of shooting a woman April 14, 2019, and leaving her for dead in Gary after she refused to tell them where to find her relative.

The relative was scheduled to testify against Jarod Johnson, who was to stand trial the next day in state court on charges alleging he shot the woman's relative and the relative's boyfriend in 2017 in Gary.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the jail also delayed a trial last week in Lake Criminal Court for Geremiah R. Erwin, 24, who is facing one count murder in the perpetration of robbery in the 2013 shooting death of Marchello Valliant in the 7500 block of Chestnut Avenue in Hammond.

Erwin would not have been able to attend at least several days of his trial because of his quarantine status, attorneys said Tuesday.

The number of COVID-positive inmates fell to 10 on Thursday from 15 on Sept. 15, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and Warden Michael Zenk.

However, the number of inmates in quarantine rose to 132 from 78 during the same time period.

When one or more inmates in a housing section are placed in isolation for COVID-19 symptoms, other inmates in the section are placed on quarantine status. 

All COVID-positive inmates are housed in the medical unit on the jail's fourth floor, where they remain until they test negative, officials said.

A total of 47 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in April.

One inmate has been admitted to a local hospital, but later was returned to the jail. He remains in medical isolation as he recovers from the virus, officials said.

No inmates have died from the virus, officials said.

"The jail continues to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines for correctional facilities, as well as Indiana Public Health Department recommendations," Martinez and Zenk said in a statement.

