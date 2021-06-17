COVID relief money helps curb evictions

Requests for eviction in the courts would be disposed of once the funds are applied to settlement agreements between landlords and tenants.

Mrozinski said the money will keep people from being evicted while they’re waiting to receive state COVID-19 relief dollars to settle up with their landlords.

He said it can take three months or longer to collect state money while local dollars can reach their destinations much faster.

“We’re trying to provide some kind of rapid relief,” Matias said.

If any money will have to be paid back once recipients collect both sources of revenue was not known.

Matias said provisions are being worked on, though, to prevent “double dipping” while being fair on a case-by-case basis, Matias said.

“We want to make sure this is a good faith effort,” she said.

LaPorte County government has received about half of the $21 million in ARP funding it has coming, officials said.

The commissioners also decided to use some of the ARP dollars to replenish department budgets strained from costs related to the pandemic.