 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID relief money helps curb evictions
urgent

COVID relief money helps curb evictions

LAPORTE — LaPorte County tenants behind in their rent due to COVID-19 could start receiving bailout money before the nationwide freeze on evictions is lifted on July 1.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The LaPorte County Commissioners earmarked $750,000 in federal American Rescue Plan money to keep people hurt financially by the pandemic inside their homes.

“You’ve got a landlord who’s got bills to pay and you’ve got people with a family. We don’t want to see them put out on the street. This is kind of like a little emergency thing to try and help out,” said Commission President Rich Mrozinski.

Final approval will be considered by the LaPorte County Council on June 28.

Commissioner Sheila Matias said the money will go to past due rent of people unable to pay because of financial hardship brought on by the pandemic.

She said struggles related to COVID-19 could range from job loss and illness to staying home to care for children physically unable to attend school.

Matias said the mechanics of reaching people eligible for the dollars and how to distribute the funds will be determined in the coming days.

Township trustees and social workers, though, will be among those involved because they specialize in helping people with financial challenges, she said.

Requests for eviction in the courts would be disposed of once the funds are applied to settlement agreements between landlords and tenants.

Mrozinski said the money will keep people from being evicted while they’re waiting to receive state COVID-19 relief dollars to settle up with their landlords.

He said it can take three months or longer to collect state money while local dollars can reach their destinations much faster.

“We’re trying to provide some kind of rapid relief,” Matias said.

If any money will have to be paid back once recipients collect both sources of revenue was not known.

Matias said provisions are being worked on, though, to prevent “double dipping” while being fair on a case-by-case basis, Matias said.

“We want to make sure this is a good faith effort,” she said.

LaPorte County government has received about half of the $21 million in ARP funding it has coming, officials said.

The commissioners also decided to use some of the ARP dollars to replenish department budgets strained from costs related to the pandemic.

A financial expert was hired to help decide how to spend the rest of the ARP money.

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts