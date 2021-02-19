COVID vaccine shipment delay to LaPorte County means some appointments rescheduled

LAPORTE COUNTY — The county health department did not receive its weekly shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, meaning many appointments slated for Friday and the following days needed to be rescheduled, officials said.

The delivery delay was blamed on severe winter weather that disrupted shipping services in the area.

Appointments originally set for Friday at 1:30 p.m., all day Saturday and all day Monday are in the process of being rescheduled, the LaPorte County Health Department said.

Here's when you'll receive the vaccine if you were scheduled to get it at those days and times:

Friday’s appointments will be rescheduled throughout next week.

Saturday appointments will be moved to the same times on Tuesday.

Monday appointments will be moved to the same times on Thursday.

All individuals who were supposed to have an appointment between Friday and Monday will receive one during the week of Feb. 22, the health department said.

"Every attempt will be made to contact all appointment holders about the changed appointment times," the department wrote in a social media statement.