Cowboys called in to corral cattle after trailer overturns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities called in cowboys to wrangle livestock after a trailer carrying 54 cattle overturned on Interstate 65 in downtown Indianapolis.

The truck and trailer traveling from Kentucky to Iowa crashed about 5 p.m. Monday, spilling its livestock, Battalion Chief Rita Reith of the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

The cowboys came with fencing to corral the cattle and trailers to transport them from the scene, Reith said.

Six cattle died and one escaped into a nearby neighborhood before being recaptured, she said.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with minor injuries, she said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.