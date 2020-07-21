Cowboys called in to corral cattle after trailer overturns

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities called in cowboys to wrangle livestock after a trailer carrying 54 cattle overturned on Interstate 65 in downtown Indianapolis.
The truck and trailer traveling from Kentucky to Iowa crashed about 5 p.m. Monday, spilling its livestock, Battalion Chief Rita Reith of the Indianapolis Fire Department said.
The cowboys came with fencing to corral the cattle and trailers to transport them from the scene, Reith said.
Six cattle died and one escaped into a nearby neighborhood before being recaptured, she said.
The driver of the truck was hospitalized with minor injuries, she said.
