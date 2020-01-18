{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A young coyote has a road of recovery ahead after police teamed up with wildlife staff to rescue her from Interstate 80/94 after she was hit by a car, according to the Humane Indiana Wildlife Center in Valparaiso.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Humane Indiana Wildlife staff, Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Hoosier Helpers teamed up to rescue the stranded coyote. It was found on the interstate at a busy junction near an exit ramp.

Humane Indiana Wildlife staff posted a photo on social media showing the coyote curled up next to a barrier among tire shreds and debris.

“Not only was the coyote in imminent danger but also posed a risk to passing motorists who may have unintentionally gotten into an accident should it have run into the road,” staff wrote, referencing the photo. 

The injured coyote was wrangled into a carrier and taken to get medical care. Veterinarians said the coyote was likely hit by a car Thursday morning, suffering head trauma and a fractured leg bone.

The coyote is an adult female, described as 1 to 2 years old in otherwise good health, according to Humane Indiana Wildlife.

The Arbor View Animal Hospital in Valparaiso diagnosed the coyote and started treatment. The Hobart Animal Clinic in turn donated casting materials for her injuries.

The coyote’s back leg was put into a cast to mend her broken tibia and is on pain, anti-inflammatory and antibiotic medications. She will have to have several more visits to the veterinarians.

“She has a very long road ahead of her,” staff said. “She’s not out of the woods yet. Ultimately it will come down to how well that tibia heals over the next few weeks (and) months. What we know is that she will very likely be with us for several months, potentially at least until the summer.”

Humane Indiana Wildlife said those interested in donating to support the coyote’s care can donate on their Facebook page or website at donorbox.org/humane-indiana.

