CROWN POINT — A new subdivision on 109th Avenue is one step closer to becoming a reality.
On Monday, the Crown Point City Council heard from Jim Wieser, an attorney who is representing developer Lennar Homes.
“The only reason, or certainly the primary reason, the subdivision was denied in 2018 was the concern of traffic control or congestion on 109th (Avenue),” he said.
Wieser pointed out Lennar has since committed to making improvements to 109th Avenue, which includes adding a roundabout at 109th and Mississippi Street.
"This is a significant improvement to the traffic flow all the way through to Winfield," Wieser previously said. "We're happy to be participating in that and helping to make that a reality for the community.
Council members approved the 213-lot subdivision at 109th Avenue and Iowa Street, on the heels of the project receiving a favorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals last week.
At-large councilman Scott Evorik questioned if the construction of the subdivision would take place while the city works to improve 109th.
“I don’t have a problem with it going in,” Evorik said.
Wieser said he believes the projects would occur simultaneously. Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski told council members the work would be concurrent.
“We need to build Mississippi (Street) before we can open up our community, that’s where our main entrance is off of," said Scott Gerard with Lennar.
As the schedule stands, Gerard said the homes will be opening up for sale in November 2020.
“We’ve got about $1 million between Mississippi (Street) and our contributions to Iowa Street. So we’ve got to get in and start building our houses to pay for that,” he said.
The subdivision, called Brookside, would have 76 duplexes and 175 single-family homes, according to a concept plan drawn up by Lennar Homes of Indiana. The project sits on the former Fricke farm.
The duplexes would range from $240,000 to $270,000, said Chris Gillen, division president at Lennar Homes.
“This plan has come 100 years forward, (it's) much safer, much more effective. I like the multi-family duplex as a buffer between the gas station and single-family residential,” Board of Zoning Appeals President Dan Rohaley said previously of the plan.
"The safety issue has been resolved, I think, with the two roundabouts. I think they'll be a tremendous asset."
The council approved the development by a 7-0 vote.
The plan will now go before the city’s plan commission for final approval. The next plan commission meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 9.