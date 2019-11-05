CROWN POINT — Only two newcomers will join the Crown Point City Council dais in January.
Dawn Stokes and Zack Bryan, both Democrats, picked up council seats during the election.
Stokes will represent District 2 and unseat longtime incumbent Bob Clemons, who has been a councilman for 16 years.
Stokes said she’s excited about the win and the thoughts and ideas she heard from the community while campaigning.
“I’m excited. I met so many great people knocking on doors. I cannot wait to be their councilwoman,” Stokes told The Times Tuesday night.
Her first priority, she said, is assessing what the council has on its table. She then would like to address some of her campaign points, including smart growth and strengthening the Main Street corridor.
Also new to the council is Bryan, who will occupy an at-large seat on the council.
“I’m really excited (and) very thankful for everyone who helped with the campaign,” he said.
Echoing some of Stokes’ concerns, Bryan said he would like to address resident’s concerns about growth, making sure infrastructure is being improved as the city grows.
At-large councilman Scott Ervorik, R, will serve the city for a second term, early numbers show.
“I am relieved, I knew it was going to be a very close race,” he said.
Evorik said he would like to focus on smart growth in his next term, especially when it comes to making sure the roads are expanded before the city continues to grow.
The council makeup for the last four years has consisted of councilman and councilwomen from both sides of the aisle. Now, the Democrats will have the majority by just one vote.
Andrew Kyres, D-3, was unopposed.
District 1 incumbent Chad Jeffries thanked his constituents for believing in the council and mayor’s vision for the city.
He said over the next four years its essential to see the city’s 109th Avenue project through.
In District 4, Laura Sauerman, who has been on the council for 14 years, held on to her seat with 59 votes, polling numbers show.
Sauerman said she would like to make sure the city continues to have controlled growth along the Broadway corridor. She would also like to see a new city hall building during her next term.
Carol Drasga, D-5, also kept her council seat. She has been a councilwoman for 16 years.
"I feel very honored and privileged to be reelected," she told The Times.
She, too, said she would like to see a new government center in her next term.