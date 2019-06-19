HAMMOND — A car crash has traffic on the Borman Expressway backed up, police say.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a wreck involving at least one vehicle left one person injured on westbound Borman Expressway just west of the Cline Avenue exit in Hammond, according to the Indiana State Police.
The inside westbound lane was closed down and Hammond Fire Department trucks were parked in the inside eastbound lane, causing the lane to also be shut down.
The resulting traffic jam stretched from the scene of the wreck to the Interstate 65 intersection, police said.
One person was injured; however the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police advised commuters to avoid the area if possible.