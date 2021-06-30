 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash blocking westbound Borman lanes, authorities say
alert urgent

Crash blocking westbound Borman lanes, authorities say

Borman 6-30.jpg

A jack-knifed semi is contributing to a backup on westbound Interstate 80/94 in Gary.

 Provided by INDOT

GARY — Traffic is crawling on Interstate 80/94 in Gary after a crash blocked the four westbound lanes. 

The four right lanes on I-80/94 near Broadway are blocked, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Surveillance images show a jack-knifed semi is causing the backup. Traffic coming from Interstate 65 is also moving slowly.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Doing this specific thing on Mars might be harder than you think

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts