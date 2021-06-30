Crash blocking westbound Borman lanes, authorities say

Dale Cooper, left, CNA Project Tem and Nancy Moldenhauer, CNA Project co-chair talk Saturday at the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau during a celebration and unveiling of a sculpture honoring Naomi Anderson, Hometown Suffragist. Anderson was born in Michigan City in 1843 and was a human rights champion, fighting for equality of persons of color. She also fought for women’s right to vote and was a celebrated orator, sharing headlines with Susan B. Anthony. The project, which conducted a national search for an artist, received support from a Preserving Women’s Legacy grant, Celebrating Naomi Anderson is a project of the Michigan City Mainstreet Association, partnering with NAACP of LaPorte county, Lubeznik Center for the Arts and Unity Foundation of LaPorte County. Benard Williams, of LaPorte was eventually chosen to create the 50 by 30 bay 15 feet high steel sculpture that will be installed the October 1st in Charles Wescott Park in Michigan City.