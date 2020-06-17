Crash closes all lanes on Ind. 51 at I-80 and Central Ave.

LAKE COUNTY – Part of Ind. State Road 51 in Lake County was closed after a vehicle crashed early Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
All lanes of the road between Interstate 80 and Central Avenue were closed about 8 a.m., INDOT tweeted.
The agency described the crash as "serious" but did not provide further details.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.
Alexandra Ann Becich
Anthony Russell Mendoza
Armando Ramon Wise Jr.
Arturo Gomez
Arturo Israel Sanchez Jr.
Blake Michael Neyhart
Bradley Joseph Colburn
Christian Leobardo Herbert
Colton Edward Koszczymski
Crystal Rose Fraze
Daniel Jaime
Darrel Wayne Guzman
Eugene Pratchett
Felix Manuel Guzman
Gerard John Cybulski Jr.
Jack D. Rosenthal
Jamal Rogers
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
John Brown Kinser
Jose Mireles-Gonzales
Justin Taylor Smith
Kenyon Orlando Jordan
Michael Calhoun
Nichole Renee Johnson
Patricia Jackson
Rasheed Williams
Robert Scott McClymont
Rodney Allen Vanderplough
Rolanda Denise Rance-Cox
Steven Henry Brigmon Jr.
Thomas Christiano Diaz
Tiffani Coates
Tyron Sherrod Stephens
Kenneth Y. Jones
Ivy N. Knight
Joellen M. Pavnica
Maurice D. Silas
Gerardo Torrijos Nunez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!