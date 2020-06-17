Crash closes all lanes on Ind. 51 at I-80 and Central Ave.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE COUNTY – Part of Ind. State Road 51 in Lake County was closed after a vehicle crashed early Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

All lanes of the road between Interstate 80 and Central Avenue were closed about 8 a.m., INDOT tweeted.

The agency described the crash as "serious" but did not provide further details.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

