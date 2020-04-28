'Crash course': Med students in Detroit help test for coronavirus

Med students are pitching in elsewhere, too. In Richmond, Virginia, they have volunteered to care for the children of health care workers. Students at a Chicago-area medical school, Midwestern University, are offering to screen patients at clinics, deliver food to exhausted doctors and even check pets.

In Detroit, students have swabbed or run tests on more than 6,000 people, including nursing home residents who had an infection rate of roughly 25%. The information is important for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. The city has 6% of Michigan's population but 27% of the state's COVID-19 deaths.

Mayor Mike Duggan repeatedly has praised the students, saying it was “remarkable” to have them in the “labs at 1, 2 in the morning.”

Lucia Luna-Wong, a fourth-year student at Wayne State, said she didn't hesitate when offered a chance to join a “crash course in public health.” She wants to specialize in infectious diseases.

“This is so valuable, from bedside manners to learning about health disparities in the city. This is just an unbelievable experience for me. I'm going to be a better doctor,” said Luna-Wong, 38, a native of Peru.

Moentmann, a third-year-student, said he tries to help anxious people regain control.