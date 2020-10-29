Crash on eastbound Borman Expressway causes jam near Burr St.

GARY — A two-vehicle crash blocked the two left lanes of the eastbound Borman Expressway near Burr Street early Thursday morning, resulting in traffic jams.

Indiana State Police responded about 7:10 a.m. to the interstate for the crash and discovered at least one person involved suffered a minor injury, Cpl. Eric Rot said.

Indiana Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic jams extended as far west as Cline Avenue, where vehicles looked to be at a near standstill.

The crash was cleared about 8:10 a.m., but backups still lingered in the area, traffic cameras showed.

Traffic was moving slower than normal as far west as Calumet Avenue, INDOT reported.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story throughout the day.

