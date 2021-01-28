 Skip to main content
Crash on inbound Dan Ryan causes traffic jam into downtown, officials say
Crash on inbound Dan Ryan causes traffic jam into downtown, officials say

CHICAGO — A crash that broke out early Thursday on the inbound Dan Ryan expressway blocked off three right lines of traffic, causing a severe traffic jam.

Responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. for a report of a crash on the expressway headed westbound near East 31st Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Only a single left traffic lane was open by 8:40 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear approximately what time the crash would be cleared.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story later in the day.

