Crash slows traffic on Borman Expressway, officials say

HIGHLAND — State troopers were responding to a crash with minor injuries Thursday on westbound Interstate 80/94 near Ind. 912, which closed one lane and caused a slowdown extending far east, police and INDOT said.

The left westbound lane near Ind. 912 was closed about noon, and the left eastbound shoulder near Kennedy was blocked, then reopened shortly afterward, INDOT reported.

A severe traffic slowdown extended as far east as West 25th Avenue in Gary, and a lesser delay reached west near Kennedy Avenue, INDOT reported.

Several people originally notified police that someone had lost a leg in the crash, but troopers later found out that person was already an amputee, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

Rot said it could be a while until traffic returns to normal speeds.

Troopers were still working the scene about 12:45 p.m.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible, INDOT said.