Crash slows traffic on Borman Expressway, officials say

HIGHLAND — State troopers were responding to a crash with minor injuries Thursday on westbound Interstate 80/94 near Ind. 912, which closed one lane and caused a slowdown extending far east, police and INDOT said.
The left westbound lane near Ind. 912 was closed about noon, and the left eastbound shoulder near Kennedy was blocked, then reopened shortly afterward, INDOT reported.
A severe traffic slowdown extended as far east as West 25th Avenue in Gary, and a lesser delay reached west near Kennedy Avenue, INDOT reported.
Several people originally notified police that someone had lost a leg in the crash, but troopers later found out that person was already an amputee, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.
Rot said it could be a while until traffic returns to normal speeds.
Troopers were still working the scene about 12:45 p.m.
Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible, INDOT said.
This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.
Ahvon Hurt
Andrew Kreps
Anthony Marin
Anthony Pagano
Arniel Hernandez
Bonard Rodriguez
Brent Lynch
Brian Sheppard
Cara Broach
Cesar Guaran-Aguilar
Cheryl Stomp
Chloe Hamstra
Christopher Hedges
Chrystal Pena
Cole Albaugh
Cordell Thurman
Cristina Galka
Damon Moore
Daniel Banas
Daniel Jevyak
Daniel Rojas
Daniel Williams
David Darnell Trotter
David David
David Nicholas Tittle
Demetrius Green
Dennis Devon West
Donald Willitis
Edrick Sanchez Alicea
Eric Hunter
Ervin Green
Esmeralda Garcia
Fernando Barrera
Frank Quintero
Gabriel Michael Dawson
Gabrielle Kile
Graciliano Frasco
Hunter Cole Brennan
Jackie Barnack
Jaime Oseguera
James Kelly
Jared Herron
Jason Brown
Jason Cobb
Javyon George-Boatman
Jeremy Todd
Jessica Langel
Jesus Avila
Jesus Rosales
Joseph Berlanga
Joseph Boursaw
Juanika Gardner
Keena Kadisha Watts
Kimberley Sansone
Laniah Davis
Larry Buchanan
Lauren Zinmer
Lyndon Walker
Mariah Braboy
Marlon Carr
Martell Bailey
Marvin Glenn Jerro Sr.
Mateo Smalley
Matthew Haselberger
Matthew Wolwark
Michael Potter
Nathan Medanich
Nicholas Breier
Nicholas Welch
Patrick Borzenski
Rachel McKinney
Raejean Young
Ramon Sierra
Raushan Daugherty
Reiny Smith Johnson
Robert Allen Vacendak
Ryan Payne
Stephen Borowski
Stephen Washington
Tahj Baker-Lucas
Terrell Willis
Tessa Paige Baumgartner
Thomas Bales
Yarithza Valencia
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!