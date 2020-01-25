You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crash temporarily blocks I-65 ramp
alert urgent

Crash temporarily blocks I-65 ramp

{{featured_button_text}}
Ramp crash

Crew respond to the scene of single-car crash Saturday on southbound Interstate 65 near the Ridge Road exit.

 Marc Chase, The Times

GARY — A crash partially blocked a ramp on Interstate 65 Saturday afternoon, police said. 

At 3:10 p.m. officers and an ambulance responded to a single-car crash in the southbound lanes of I-65, Indiana State Police said. 

The ramp to Ridge Road was partially blocked until the crash was cleared around 3:50 p.m., police said. There were no serious injuries but the vehicle was damaged. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts