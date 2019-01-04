Try 1 month for 99¢
Schererville crash

A crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Burr Street in Schererville caused a vehicle to turn over on its side in the middle of the intersection. 

 Provided by the Schererville Police Department

An illegal U-turn resulted in a wreck in Schererville that ended with one car sitting on its side in the middle of a busy intersection Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. police responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Burr Street in Schererville, according to Schererville Police Cmdr. Jeff Cook.

A driver had tried to make a U-turn going against traffic at the intersection, Cook said, and was clipped by a car traveling northbound on Burr Street. The impact caused the car attempting to do the U-turn to tip over on its side.

The driver was issued a citation for an illegal U-turn, Cook said. There were no major injuries as a result of the crash.

