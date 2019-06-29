JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A crash victim was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle wreck in Porter County that sent four others to the hospital.
At 6:15 p.m. Saturday firefighters were called to a crash with multiple injuries on U.S. 6 and County Road 400 in Jackson Township, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.
A helicopter was called to the scene to fly one victim to the nearest trauma center, firefighters said. Eight people in total were involved in the crash and four were taken to the hospital via ambulance.
The crash victims suffered head injuries, hip fractures, leg injuries with numbness in lower extremities and minor cuts, firefighters said.
Everyone involved in the wreck was out of their vehicles when first responders arrived.
Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Wineland arrived on scene shortly after the 911 call and called for Westville Fire Department to assist with the wreck.
Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department set up a landing zone for the helicopter at Jackson Township Elementary School in Valparaiso. The Porter County Sheriff’s Department, Porter Emergency Medical Services and Lutheran Air Medical Helicopter also assisted on scene.