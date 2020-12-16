Crashes break out on I-65 as snow moves through Northwest Indiana

An area of snow south of a line from Morris to Valparaiso will spread north into the Chicago area in the morning, NWS said. Light snow is expected to cover much of northern Indiana through 7 a.m. Region time.

About an inch or two could accumulate east of the Interstate 57 corridor, with a few tenths of an inch possible along the Interstate 55 corridor.

For Indiana, conditions will likely be worse farther in the central part of the state, where up to an inch and a half is expected.

Temperatures will be below freezing throughout much of the day, forecasters said. That means snow could accumulate on any untreated surfaces.

Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties, as well as southern Cook County, Will County and Kankakee County, were under special weather statements early Wednesday.

Jasper and Newton counties will likely be the most impacted of Northwest Indiana's five-county region, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District said.

Drivers may notice INDOT's yellow trucks treating the roads throughout the day.