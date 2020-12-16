 Skip to main content
Crashes break out on I-65 as snow moves through Northwest Indiana
Flurries of snow have caused several traffic accidents on Interstate 65 in the southern portion of Northwest Indiana, state police said.

A semitrailer became stuck in a ditch while traveling southbound about on the interstate near DeMotte, prompting responders to limit traffic to just one lane about 7:30 a.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Traffic was shut down, then a right lane was reopened, near the exit to Ind. 2 in Eagle Creek Township. Vehicles were not slowing down as they passed the scene of a crash, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

About 7:20 a.m., troopers were responding to a report of a semitrailer that jackknifed and struck several other vehicles northbound near the exit to Ind. 114 in Newton Township.

Earlier, a semitrailer rolled over while traveling southbound around the exit to U.S. 31 near Rensselaer and Remington, Fifield said, adding that the road could be closed until about 9 a.m.

Fifield said troopers responded to multiple crashes throughout the morning.

The National Weather Service warned snow could advance farther north throughout the day, causing hazardous travel conditions for commuters in the Chicago area.

It's also possible that snow could rapidly melt and lead to patches of black ice, forecasters said.

An area of snow south of a line from Morris to Valparaiso will spread north into the Chicago area in the morning, NWS said. Light snow is expected to cover much of northern Indiana through 7 a.m. Region time.

About an inch or two could accumulate east of the Interstate 57 corridor, with a few tenths of an inch possible along the Interstate 55 corridor.

For Indiana, conditions will likely be worse farther in the central part of the state, where up to an inch and a half is expected.

Temperatures will be below freezing throughout much of the day, forecasters said. That means snow could accumulate on any untreated surfaces.

Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties, as well as southern Cook County, Will County and Kankakee County, were under special weather statements early Wednesday.

Jasper and Newton counties will likely be the most impacted of Northwest Indiana's five-county region, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District said.

Drivers may notice INDOT's yellow trucks treating the roads throughout the day.

"While this winter event likely won't scratch our snowfall itch, you should still be careful out there! Give yourself extra time to get to your destination, slow down, and give plows plenty of room to work," INDOT said.

Drivers should check road conditions before traveling, slow down and keep their distance from other vehicles and watch for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses, NWS said.

